The NRL has announced that Michael Jennings will receive the standard honours for his 300th game should he reach the milestone in the upcoming match against Newcastle.

Jennings, who recently returned to play for the Sydney Roosters after a three-year suspension due to a drug violation, was activated as 18th man in a recent game against Canterbury following several in-game injuries.

Jennings' suspension in 2020 came after a positive test for steroids while playing for the Parramatta Eels. He opted to accept the charges, reducing his suspension from four to three years.

In addition to his suspension, Jennings faced legal issues, being ordered to pay his ex-wife nearly $500,000 after a civil case involving accusations of sexual and verbal abuse.

The ex-wife of Michael Jennings has told the Herald the NRL “doesn’t take the safety of women seriously” after letting him back into the game. He was found liable in a civil trial in 2021 of verbally and sexually abusing her, leaving her with PTSD. He has denied all allegations — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) April 6, 2024

Jennings and The Roosters told the NRL that he would use his playing salary to pay the $490,000 awarded to his ex-wife. Her lawyers allege that she has not received anything yet.

The NRL has closely monitored Jennings' comeback, setting specific confidential conditions for his train-and-trial deal with the Roosters leading to his inclusion in the team's top 30 squad. These conditions have apparently been met.

These conditions were primarily focused on Jennings' behavior off the field, especially considering the civil case findings where he was found to have committed sexual assault on multiple occasions, claims he denied in court.

Despite the findings, Jennings has not faced criminal charges, and the civil case's outcomes were not subject to the stringent requirements of criminal court proceedings.

Despite the circumstances, Jennings' 300th game celebrations are set to proceed, aligning with the NRL's decision to allow his return to professional rugby league. Celebrations typically include a match ball presentation by NRL CEO Andrew Abdo, acknowledgments of the player's contributions and special markings on the field.

Jennings is expected to play at centre against Newcastle, especially with key players like James Tedesco out with a concussion and Dom Young potentially sidelined due to a disciplinary issue.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson has voiced support for Jennings.