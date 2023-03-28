Ashley Klein has been removed from on-field officiating duties for Round 5 of the NRL season, with Liam Kennedy to referee his first game of the season.
Klein has controlled most of the biggest games so far this year, including the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers clash last weekend, which saw last year's grand finalists go to golden point.
It's unclear at this stage why he has not appeared on this week's list of officials on-field, and Zero Tackle have reached out to the NRL for clarification, although it's understood he has been rested. Klein will be in the bunker for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm game on Friday evening.
That game, which is one of the biggest of the weekend, will be controlled on field by Todd Smith, while Grant Atkins will take charge of the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels clash.
Liam Kennedy, who is the new man with a whistle in hand for this weekend, will referee the Bulldogs and Cowboys on Sunday evening.
Peter Gough has also been dropped from the officiating ranks for this weekend after controlling the Warriors and Bulldogs clash last weekend.
Here are all the officials for Round 5.
Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judges: Mitch Currie
Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judges: TBC
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judges: Kieren Irons
Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: David Munro and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judges: Billy Greatbatch
St George Illawarra Dragons vs The Dolphins
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Nick Beashel
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judges: Cameron Paddy
Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: Dan Munroe and Peter Gough
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judges: Jarrod Cole
Cronulla Sharks vs New Zealand Warriors
Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Darian Furner
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judges: Damian Brady
Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judges: Nick Beashel