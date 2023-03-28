Ashley Klein has been removed from on-field officiating duties for Round 5 of the NRL season, with Liam Kennedy to referee his first game of the season.

Klein has controlled most of the biggest games so far this year, including the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers clash last weekend, which saw last year's grand finalists go to golden point.

It's unclear at this stage why he has not appeared on this week's list of officials on-field, and Zero Tackle have reached out to the NRL for clarification, although it's understood he has been rested. Klein will be in the bunker for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm game on Friday evening.

That game, which is one of the biggest of the weekend, will be controlled on field by Todd Smith, while Grant Atkins will take charge of the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels clash.

Liam Kennedy, who is the new man with a whistle in hand for this weekend, will referee the Bulldogs and Cowboys on Sunday evening.

Peter Gough has also been dropped from the officiating ranks for this weekend after controlling the Warriors and Bulldogs clash last weekend.

Here are all the officials for Round 5.

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Kasey Badger

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Matt Noyen

Standby touch judges: Mitch Currie

Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judges: TBC

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Phil Henderson

Standby touch judges: Kieren Irons

Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: David Munro and Damian Brady

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: David Munro

Standby touch judges: Billy Greatbatch

St George Illawarra Dragons vs The Dolphins

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Nick Beashel

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judges: Cameron Paddy

Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Chris Sutton

Touch judges: Dan Munroe and Peter Gough

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Peter Gough

Standby touch judges: Jarrod Cole

Cronulla Sharks vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Darian Furner

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judges: Damian Brady

Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judges: Nick Beashel