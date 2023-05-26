Jack de Belin, Kodi Nikorima and Ray Stone have all escaped with fines after being charged by the NRL's match review committee during the Dolphins' win over the St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday evening.

All three players have been hit with Grade 1 charges, leaving them facing varying levels of fines.

The most widely-talked about was de Belin's perceived cannonball tackle during the second half which saw the stand-in Dragons' captain spend ten minutes in the sin bin.

The dangerous tackle on Ray Stone, which saw de Belin sent to the sin bin sparked controversy, but ultimately is the sort of tackle the NRL are attempting to stamp out.

A Grade 1 offence means he is eligible for an $1800 fine with an early guilty plea being the second offence on his rolling 12-month record, while he could be up for $2500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Nikorima was cited for a high tackle on Jack Bird in the early minutes of the contest.

It also brought controversy with it, with Nikorima taking Bird out in the act of scoring. Calls for an eight-point try were ultimately overlooked, although Nikorima was put on report.

The Grade 1 offence will also see him up for $1800 being a second offence on his record, with $2500 risked by going to the judiciary.

Stone was charged for a dangerous throw on Ben Murdoch-Masila. He is also able to escape with a $2500 fine for an early guilty plea on the Grade 1 offence, but could risk two matches by heading to the judiciary.

All three players need to make a call on whether to accept the early guilty plea or head to the judiciary by midday on Saturday.