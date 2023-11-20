The NRL has reportedly made a call that will allow Michael Jennings to return to the competition with the Sydney Roosters.

With Jennings' suspension ending recently, it was revealed that the Roosters were set to hand the former New South Wales State of Origin representative a train and trial deal in a chance to relaunch his career.

A train and trial contract will allow the former representative centre to spend the NRL pre-season with the Roosters first-grade squad and then kick-off the season with the NSW Cup outfit, before becoming eligible for NRL duties from Round 11.

It's being reported by multiple publications now that the NRL has now provided clearance after their decision remained in the air at the time of the original reports for Jennings to sign the $1200 per week contract.

“The NRL continues to liaise with the Roosters regarding the conditional registration of the player to a train and trial contract,” an NRL spokesman said per News Corp.

“The player will be provisionally registered subject to his acceptance of the specific conditions to be imposed on his registration.”

Jennings played 298 NRL games across his career between 2007 and 2020 for the Penrith Panthers, Roosters and Parramatta Eels, while also representing New South Wales 18 times, Australia 7 times and Tonga on 12 occasions.

It means that, if Jennings does crack the Roosters first grade team in 2024, he only needs two appearances for the club to hit the 300-NRL game barrier.

Jennings is 35 years of age though and will be a long way behind the Roosters starting outside backs, with all of Dominic Young, Daniel Tupou, Joseph Suaalii, Billy Smith and Joseph Manu already on the club's roster.