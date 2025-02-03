Super League hooker Danny Walker has opened up on the decision to remain overseas and sign a new deal after being heavily linked with a host of NRL clubs.

Primarily linked with a move to the nation's capital to play under Ricky Stuart at the Canberra Raiders over several months, the move was eventually shut down due to an "outrageous" transfer fee.

Following this, he was then linked to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, among other unnamed teams, after he found career-best form over the past 18 months which saw him represent the England national team and is set to push his case for the Ashes series later in the year.

For the first time since signing a long-term contract to remain at the Warrington Wolves until the end of 2029, Walker has revealed how close he came to joining the NRL and his decision to stay overseas.

“It took a fair bit of time, but now I'm just glad to know that for the next four or five years I'm here,” Walker said via League Express.

“I was close to going. My mind was changing probably every other day. When the season ended, I had a proper sit down and spoke to my family and had a good think about what I wanted out of my career.

"It's a decision that I'm absolutely made up with and I'm really excited about the future.

“I think any player would be stupid not to listen to offers (from the NRL).

"But the one thing that swayed me in wanting to stay here is I could never forgive myself if I wasn't part of the Warrington team that went on to win the Super League title and I'm really confident that we've got the squad that can do it.”

Aged 25, Walker will be 30 years old at the end of the new contract as he prepares to enter his seventh season with Warrington, and will be on show in Las Vegas to kick off the season.

“I thought he had gone. I would have been happy for him in some capacity, but I think we've got to keep our home-grown talent and it's a great sign for us as a club because he's an exciting player with a lot going for him," Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess added.

“It's harder to keep your good homegrown players, because you're under so much pressure from the NRL offering three or four times as much money and you're constantly under that threat.

“I think there needs to be a bit more protection from a central point of view for Super League clubs to keep our English assets here, and keep the best players in the competition.

"Whether that's central contracts or a dispensation for homegrown marquees I don't know.”