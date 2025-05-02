With plenty of buzz around the NRL introducing both a Perth side and a PNG side to the league in the next few years, discussions around who will steer the ship for both franchises have arisen.

It seems another contender has thrown his hat into the race, with South Sydney Rabbitohs legend Sam Burgess putting his hand up for the coaching job.

According to AAP, the premiership-winning Englishman has high-profile individuals pushing his case behind the scenes, receiving plenty of recommendations for the two vacant coaching positions.

Burgess, who resigned from his assistant coach role at the Rabbitohs in 2023, is the current head coach of the Warrington Wolves in the Super League.

His current deal is set to expire at the end of 2026, which would set him up nicely for Perth's addition to the NRL in 2027, or PNG's inauguration in 2028.

While former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has been touted as the most likely man for the job in Western Australia, it has been reported that his candidacy is yet to be formally discussed by the ARL Commission.

Current South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett shared his thoughts on Burgess' coaching future, insisting there is a place for him in the NRL.

"Of course, Sam Burgess has a coaching future in the NRL, but I wouldn't want to see him go to a start-up club," Bennett told AAP.

"I am sure Sam will come back to the NRL one day.

"Where he will come back, I don't know, and he doesn't know at this stage of his career. Sam is a great person, full stop."

Bennett has a fair bit of experience coaching a start-up franchise in the NRL, leading the Dolphins out in their first two seasons in the league.

He highlighted how difficult the process really is, warning off curious coaches considering the idea.

"If you look at the franchise clubs, you will see how many have made it. It sounds like a lot of fun, but it can be a journey to nowhere," Bennett admitted.

"It's an extremely tough gig and it's not something I would recommend for anyone to take up."

The role of head coach for the upcoming Perth side will be decided by it's club's board, which will be selected by the NRL in time.