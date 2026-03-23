St George Illawarra Dragons forward Ryan Couchman will face the NRL judiciary on Tuesday afternoon after being sensationally referred by the match review committee over a hip drop tackle.

Couchman was sin-binned for the tackle during the first half of Sunday afternoon's loss to the Parramatta Eels.

The tackle, which saw him awkwardly fall onto the back of the legs of opposition forward J'maine Hopgood, saw the Eels forward taken from the field and take no further part in the game.

It was revealed after the contest that Hopgood has sustained an ACL injury, ending his season in a bitter blow for the blue and gold.

Couchman, meanwhile, is facing a suspension length now totally in the hands of the NRL's judiciary, who will sit on Tuesday evening at Moore Park.

The Dragon's forward can still plead guilty to the charge and gain a one-match discount, or fight it in an attempt not to face any time on the sidelines.

No other charges were handed out from the Eels' win over the Dragons; however, the later game saw Cowboys fullback Tom Chester and Titans hooker Sam Verrills both handed charges.

Chester is facing a week on the sidelines with an early guilty plea, or two if he fights and loses, for a Grade 2 careless high tackle on Jayden Campbell, while Verrills is facing a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 with a lost fight at the judiciary, for a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Chester.

All three players have until midday (AEDT) on Tuesday to determine their pleas.