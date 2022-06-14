Melbourne Storm edge forward Felise Kaufusi has been cleared by the NRL judiciary for his elbow on Sam Walker.

Kaufusi found himself facing a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for the incident during Saturday night's clash against the Sydney Roosters.

Running the ball at Walker, his elbow appeared to made contact in a raised fashion with the jaw and face of Walker, who was immediately taken from the field for a head injury assessment.

Under the NRL's judiciary code, a Grade 1 charge and first offence for the season meant Kaufusi could get away with a $1000 fine, however, to fight and lose at the judiciary would have left him looking at being $1500 lighter in the hip pocket.

Instead though, he managed to argue that the contact wasn't dangerous or deliberate, and his fine was wiped, as was the offence from his record.

Under the judiciary code, penalties become worse with each offence on a player's record over a rolling 12-month period. The Grade 1 offence Kaufusi was hit with as a first offence saw a $1000 fine with no early guilty plea. That fine moves to $1800 on a second offence, and $3000 on a third offence, or a two-match suspension to fight and lose at the judiciary.

Other charges move into suspensions far sooner than dangerous contact, and so it will mean Kaufusi has a clean slate for the time being should he be hit with any further charges.

Elsewhere, Brent Naden has accepted a four-match ban for a Grade 3 dangerous throw on Jake Trbojevic which saw him sent off during the Wests Tigers' clash with the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon.