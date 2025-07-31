The NRL have officially handed down two show cause notices to a pair of now-banned player agents.

Accredited Player Agents Nash Dawson and Chris Orr were found brawling outside a hotel in Port Macquarie last year, which resulted in lengthy suspensions from the NRL.

In an official statement by the NRL, a proposed nine-month suspension and $15,000 fine for Dawson, and a six-month suspension and $10,000 fine for Orr have been handed down.

Dawson and Orr breached the NRL Accredited Agent Scheme Rules and the Accredited Agents' Code of Conduct when they allegedly brawled during the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships.

The pair also allegedly did not cooperate with the NRL's integrity unit, which has added to their woes.

Both agents have five days to respond to the show cause notices.