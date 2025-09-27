The NRL Grand Final is rugby league's biggest spectacle, outside of State of Origin, and the league knows it.

This is why ARLC boss Peter V'landys is keen to maximise the event as much as possible, and with calls for change echoing through the rugby league community, his ears are listening.

A change of schedule has been repeatedly suggested for the Grand Final, and while V'landys has admitted there won't be any immediate changes, there is definitely room for a switch in the future.

“Right now we have a broadcast agreement that requires us to play the grand final at night,” V'landys told the Daily Telegraph.

“However, it is something we can discuss in negotiations for the next broadcast deal.

“We would also have to consult all major stakeholders."

He admitted that Sunday afternoon games are often a hit amongst NRL fans, and could be a positive move for the league's big dance.

“Sunday afternoon finals football has been a huge success with record TV ratings," he said.

“Last weekend alone, our numbers were up 34 per cent in Australia and New Zealand.”

The move would be for 2028, and would likely be implemented in negotiations with broadcasters keen to collaborate with the NRL on their next high-stakes deal.