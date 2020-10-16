The Daily Telegraph are reporting the Melbourne Storm are expected to secure the services of Parramatta winger George Jennings on a two-year deal.

The Storm were facing a void in the wing position, with Suli Vunivalu set to leave the club at the end of the season and Josh Addo-Carr wanting to go back home to New South Wales.

Addo-Carr has been rumoured to have been linked to the Tigers after an outstanding stint for the Storm since his arrival in 2017.

Jennings, 27, was loaned out to the New Zealand Warriors at the midway point of the 2020 season, playing six games for the Warriors before the end of his stint.

Jennings was in Parramatta’s finals team, featuring strongly in the Eels’ elimination Final defeat to South Sydney.

Surely we have to re-sign George Jennings after that game last night? @TheParraEels I think his time at the warriors was good for his game! 💙💛 — Deborah Hennessy (@debhennessy21) October 10, 2020

All in all, Jennings has played 35 top grade games since making his debut for Penrith in 2015 and has scored 15 tries across six seasons.