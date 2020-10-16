CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: George Jennings of the Eels runs the ball during the round six NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Parramatta Eels at GIO Stadium on April 14, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

The Daily Telegraph are reporting the Melbourne Storm are expected to secure the services of Parramatta winger George Jennings on a two-year deal.

The Storm were facing a void in the wing position, with Suli Vunivalu set to leave the club at the end of the season and Josh Addo-Carr wanting to go back home to New South Wales.

Addo-Carr has been rumoured to have been linked to the Tigers after an outstanding stint for the Storm since his arrival in 2017.

Jennings, 27, was loaned out to the New Zealand Warriors at the midway point of the 2020 season, playing six games for the Warriors before the end of his stint.

Jennings was in Parramatta’s finals team, featuring strongly in the Eels’ elimination Final defeat to South Sydney.

All in all, Jennings has played 35 top grade games since making his debut for Penrith in 2015 and has scored 15 tries across six seasons.

1 COMMENT

  1. I know Melbourne have made plenty of lesser names play better. However, George Jennings is not a very tall winger & they usually have one tall winger. He’s also only alright as a player, not brilliant.