Fresh off earning an international recall to represent Australia, Josh Addo-Carr and the Parramatta Eels have reportedly entered contract talks to extend the star winger.

Joining the Eels at the start of the year after a stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Addo-Carr has been able to reclaim the form that made him an instant highlight reel and extremely impressive in the back-line.

Brought in as one of two replacements to take on England in the 2025 Ashes Series for the injured Xavier Coates and Zac Lomax after catching the attention of Kangaroos head coach Kevin Walters, Addo-Carr now wants to sort out his playing future.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Addo-Carr and his management have kicked off talks with the Eels over a new contract as he prepares to hit the open market on November 1.

Speaking earlier this month, Addo-Carr admitted that he hopes to remain in Eels colours beyond his current deal, which expires at the end of 2026, and wants to finish his career at the club following previous stints with the Bulldogs, Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers.

“Personally, I want to sign another few deals and finish my career at Parra," Addo-Carr told News Corp.

"The coaching staff and the boys here, even the administration, they are all good people to be around and it's so enjoyable.

“I can't be happier with the move here and ‘Rylesy' (Eels coach Jason Ryles) and the Eels performance team have developed me into the player I have always wanted to be.

“Without the support of the Eels, I wouldn't be here.”