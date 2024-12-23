Brisbane Broncos

Wish: NO MORE SCANDALS!

As Brisbane prepares for the 2025 NRL season and enters a new era under Michael Maguire, the Christmas wish on every fan's lips is to eradicate the scandals that plagued the club over the past 12 months.

Beginning this year with a fight between teammates Adam Reynolds and Patrick Carrigan, the Broncos' season was marred by scandals that finished with Ezra Mam being sentenced by the court due to drug driving.

In between, there was the 'racism scandal' between Mam and Spencer Leniu, the departure of club legend Allan Langer, off-field shenanigans involving Reece Walsh, the arrest of Payne Haas' parents and the sacking of coach Kevin Walters.

Despite only being involved with the team for a few months, Maguire has already dramatically changed the team culture and set new standards for the playing roster.