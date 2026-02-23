The St George Illawarra Dragons were forced to battle big time throughout last year, with injuries and a lack of knowledge in how to win close games ensuring they would end in the bottom four.

The Red V are one side who will be difficult to tip coming into 2026.

The majority of pundits will have them at, or certainly near, the bottom of the table, and with an unproven halves combination to go with other questions around a young forward pack, they are warranted comments.

But it's not all doom and gloom for the Dragons.

They lost six games by less than six points in 2026, including three by one, and beat the Raiders, Broncos and Storm throughout the year, all of whom finished in the top four.

If Shane Flanagan can get his selections right and have his team find a way to win more often than not, there is no reason to think they can't make a dramatic turnaround.

Here is how we see the Dragons lining up in 2026.

Recruitment report

Ins: Daniel Atkinson (Cronulla Sharks, 2028), David Fale (Penrith Panthers, 2027), Josh Kerr (The Dolphins, 2027)

Outs: Jack de Belin (Parramatta Eels), Tom Eisenhuth (retired), Viliami Fifita (Manly Sea Eagles), Sione Finau (Canberra Raiders), Jonah Glover (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Lachlan Ilias (Gold Coast Titans), David Klemmer (St Helens Saints), Finau Latu (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Francis Molo (The Dolphins), Ben Murdoch-Masila (retired), Cody Ramsey (Sydney Roosters), Mikaele Ravalawa (Castleford Tigers)

Off-contract at end of 2026: Damien Cook, Mathew Feagai, Emre Guler, Blake Lawrie, Nathan Lawson, Luciano Leilua, Michael Molo, Hame Sele, Tyrell Sloan, Christian Tuipulotu

Full squad

Daniel Atkinson, Damien Cook, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman, Dylan Egan, Dave Fale, Mathew Feagai, Kyle Flanagan, Emre Guler, Clint Gutherson, Jacob Halangahu, Valentine Holmes, Josh Kerr, Lyhkan King-Togia, Blake Lawrie, Nathan Lawson, Luciano Leilua, Jacob Liddle, Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Kade Reed, Hame Sele, Tyrell Sloan, Hamish Stewart, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli, Nick Tsougranis, Christian Tuipulotu

Supplementary contracts: Josh O'Neill, Cyrus Stanley-Traill, Setu Tu

Who plays where?

Fullback

There has been ongoing speculation that Clint Gutherson's time in the number one jumper for the Dragons is coming to an end, but it won't be in 2026 unless injury gets in the way.

He had a strong 2025 season, and while there were times he was out of position defensively, that's not taking anything away from his attack where he was one of the Dragons' most important.

In the end, he won the club's player of the year award.

The back-up options also leave plenty to be desired. Valentine Holmes could drop back there, while it's likely that Tyrell Sloan is next in line otherwise.

Wingers

The wings have been under the microscope all off-season, with coach Flanagan making plenty of comments that Setu Tu and David Fale, who joined the club from the Warriors and Panthers respectively are the likely starters.

After two pre-season trial matches though, it has to be said the jury is out on the inexperienced (at NRL level at least) duo.

Christian Tuipulotu seems the most likely to push them for a spot, while Tyrell Sloan, who is on the outer with Flanagan, is also in the mix.

Mat Feagai and Nathan Lawson are the other options, although well down the pecking order.

Centres

The centres are a far easier selection proposition for the Dragons.

Moses Suli is a powerhouse, and a walk-up starter for a side in desperate need of his production at both ends of the park again in 2026, while Valentine Holmes is an Origin player, one of the club's most experienced, and the goal-kicker.

Both players have enormous roles to fill in 2026.

David Fale has spent time in the centres during the trial matches and could be considered an option in the three-quarters if need be, but depth in the centres is skinny.

Nick Tsougranis, who debuted at the end of the last year, is also in the mix alongside Feagai.

Halves

The halves are a big question mark for the Dragons, although it appears fairly obvious what Shane Flanagan wants.

Daniel Atkinson has arrived at the club from the Cronulla Sharks and immediately will have an enormous role to play. A utility to this point in his career, he will be tasked with wearing the Red V's famous halfback jumper.

Kyle Flanagan, who played there last year, should shift back across to five-eighth, a role he performed well during the 2024 season alongside Ben Hunt.

Kade Reed, who impressed during the pre-season, is the likely halfback back-up, while Lyhkan King-Togia would be the first man in at number six.

Middle forwards

The Dragons have one of the best young groups in the competition when it comes to the forward pack.

Exactly how many of them are ready to impress in 2026 remains to be seen, but Toby Couchman will step up in his role this year and should start.

We are going with Emre Guler to play alongside him, but wouldn't be shocked if Josh Kerr is handed the keys to starting games despite his impact off the bench for the Dolphins last year.

Hamish Stewart takes over from Jack de Belin, who has joined the Eels, at lock.

Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Hame Sele and Blake Lawrie are the other options.

Hooker

The one-two punch which was so effective for the Dragons will be back in action this year.

Damien Cook will start once again, take the sting out of the game, and then hand over to Jacob Liddle.

It worked well in 2025, was one of the bright spots, and that won't be changing this year.

Edge forwards

The selection questions on the edge for the Dragons won't start straight away really, with Dylan Egan to miss the first ten or so weeks of action.

Once he is back, we expect him to start alongside Origin player Jaydn Su'A, with Luciano Leilua, who will start in the meantime, dropping back to the bench.

Behind the leading trio, Jacob Halangahu and Ryan Couchman are going to be locked in a serious battle for minutes, while Nick Tsougranis could also feature.

Interchange

The bench for the Dragons starts with Jacob Liddle and recruit Josh Kerr, while, at full strength, Luciano Leilua is also a guarantee.

Ryan Couchman edges out Jacob Halangahu for a spot in our side, but that's a genuine coin flip.

Lyhkan King-Togia wins a spot as a specialist half, and the last for us goes to Loko Pasifiki Tonga, although that seems to be well off the path coach Flanagan is taking given he has missed the plane to Las Vegas.

The best 19

1. Clint Gutherson

2. Setu Tu

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Moses Suli

5. David Fale

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Daniel Atkinson

8. Toby Couchman

9. Damien Cook

10. Emre Guler

11. Dylan Egan

12. Jaydn Su'A

13. Hamish Stewart

Interchange

14. Jacob Liddle

15. Luciano Leilua

16. Josh Kerr

17. Ryan Couchman

18. Lyhkan King-Togia

19. Loko Pasifiki Tonga