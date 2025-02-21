The Penrith Panthers might come into the 2025 NRL season as the four-time defending premiers, but they face more questions at the selection table than they have at any point over that run.

Key off-season departures of premiership stalwarts without the salary cap to attack the open market and properly replace them leave coach Ivan Cleary with some major headaches to answer heading into 2025.

It will create opportunities for youngsters though, and the way Penrith have replaced every other player who has left in the last five years, it would take an incredibly brave pundit to write them off.

Beyond the departures, other key positions have plenty of stability for the men from the foot of the mountains, and a versatile bench promises to be their strength during the season ahead.

Here is how Zero Tackle sees the Panthers lining up throughout the 2025 NRL campaign.

Recruitment report

Ins: Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers, 2027), Blaize Talagi (Parramatta Eels, 2027)

Outs: Jett Cleary (New Zealand Warriors), James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand Warriors), Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels), Ativalu Lisati (Melbourne Storm), Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers), Francis Manuleleua (Newcastle Knights), Taylan May (released), Tyrone Peachey (retired), Sunia Turuva (Wests Tigers)

Re-signed: Paul Alamoti (2027), Luke Garner (2026), Mitch Kenny (2027), Daine Laurie (2025), Casey McLean (2028), Jesse McLean (2028), Preston Riki (2025), Luke Sommerton (2025), Izack Tago (2028)

Off-contract at end of 2025: Maverick Geyer, Harrison Hassett, Asu Kepaoa, Daine Laurie, Soni Luke, Riley Price, Preston Riki, Brad Schneider, Luke Sommerton

Full squad

Paul Alamoti, Nathan Cleary, Jack Cole, Dylan Edwards, Matthew Eisenhuth, Luke Garner, Maverick Geyer, Harrison Hassett, Liam Henry, Mitch Kenny, Asu Kepaoa, Daine Laurie, Moses Leota, Soni Luke, Liam Martin, Casey McLean, Jesse McLean, Isaiah Papali'i, Luron Patea, Riley Price, Preston Riki, Brad Schneider, Lindsay Smith, Luke Sommerton, Scott Sorensen, Izack Tago, Blaize Talagi, Brian To'o, Isaah Yeo

Supplementary contracts: John Sagaga, Billy Scott, Trent Toelau

Who plays where?

Fullback

Dylan Edwards cemented his status as one of the game's best fullbacks in 2024, rising into the New South Wales State of Origin team and playing a critical role in a fourth straight premiership win.

But he now needs to find yet another level in 2025.

It'll be intriguing to see if he can add more creativity to his game to match what has worked within the Penrith system in recent years - an excellent defensive mindset and ability to regularly churn out north of 200 metres.

With Jarome Luai's departure, it might well be needed.

Daine Laurie is the likely next man up at fullback after impressing in whichever role he was tasked with playing throughout 2024, while Blaize Talagi has also arrived at the foot of the mountains but will likely be used elsewhere.

The McLean brothers could both fill the number one jumper at a pinch as well, but are unlikely to be needed.

Wingers

The Panthers' first big question of 2025 comes on the wing, with Sunia Turuva having departed during the off-season for the Wests Tigers.

Brian To'o will retain his place on one wing, but the other spot is up in the air, with the McLean brothers - Jesse and Casey - the most likely options to be fighting for it.

It appears Casey has edged ahead in the race for the spot though, and he should start the year there, despite the fact Jesse was the first to debut at NRL level.

Asu Kepaoa is the other option in the Top 30 for Penrith when it comes to backup wingers ahead of 2025.

Centres

The centres should be all but locked in for the men from the foot of the mountains, with Paul Alamoti and Izack Tago to once again play there.

Tago has been fantastic over several seasons now for the Panthers, but Alamoti's rise into the best 17 during 2024 was phenomenal.

Switching from the Bulldogs where he was a talented junior, Alamoti started 2024 outside the squad, but quickly worked his way in and became an important part of the premiership charge.

He will hold that role heading into 2025, where his game should continue to find new levels under the coaching of Ivan Cleary.

Both McLean brothers and Asu Kepaoa can back up in the centres, while Jack Cole can also play out here as he pushes for a way into more consistent top-grade rugby league this year.

Halves

Nathan Cleary is among the best halfbacks in the game, if not holding the top spot, and will be the walk-up starter for Penrith in number seven.

What the club are understandably desperate for though is Cleary to be fit all year, unlike what was experienced throughout 2024.

It's even more critical this time around given the men from the foot of the mountains can not simply call upon Jarome Luai to move into the seven.

Luai's departure means a new five-eighth is needed, and it appears Parramatta recruit Blaize Talagi will win the race for the jersey ahead of Jack Cole, Brad Schneider and Daine Laurie, who will all serve as handy backup options.

Middle forwards

The departure of James Fisher-Harris is another major thorn in the side of Penrith heading into 2025, and may be the one they need to find a replacement for.

Moses Leota will be challenged with stepping into the shoes of Fisher-Harris to lead the forward pack throughout 2025, while Liam Henry and Lindsay Smith will both need to stand up.

We expect Smith to take the other prop spot, while Isaah Yeo will again run out at lock.

There is major potential for this to wind up a lot different than listed though, with Liam Martin and new recruit Isaiah Papali'i also having the ability to play in the middle third of the park.

Preston Riki, Riley Price and Luron Patea are the other players in the squad with the ability to line up through the middle.

Hooker

The Panthers have three options to play at number nine, although Mitch Kenny should hold onto the starting role for another year as he continues to improve his game.

Soni Luke and Luke Sommerton - who impressed during 2024 - are fighting for the right to claim the first backup role.

Luke has plenty of flare, but was overtaken during 2024 and Sommerton should hold onto that spot heading into 2025.

Edge forwards

Out on the edge, the signing of Isaiah Papali'i throws a spanner into the works, however, we expect he might just miss out on the run on side.

That comes with New South Wales State of Origin player Liam Martin once again walking into the team, and being joined by fringe New Zealand international Scott Sorensen, who hasn't put a foot wrong in recent years.

Papali'i serves as the next man in line for a role, with the likes of Luke Garner, Harrison Hassett, Preston Riki and Mavrik Geyer, who for all his potential hasn't been able to progress, serve as the other options for Penrith.

Interchange

Whichever way the run-on side lands for the Panthers, they are going to be able to pick a reasonably versatile bench.

We anticipate Daine Laurie will win the utility spot ahead of the likes of Jack Cole, Brad Schneider, Luke Sommerton and Soni Luke, with the latter two being more recognised dummy halves than utilities.

Luke Garner should also feature given he can fill in at centre as well as play in the second row, and when he has been fit, hasn't put a foot wrong for the Panthers.

The other two spots belong to players who can fit into the middle third, with Isaiah Papali'i looking to recapture the form that turned him into a household name at the Parramatta Eels, and Liam Henry looking to take a step up as he builds into his career.

Depth is of concern at the Panthers this year, with the bench seemingly picking itself and no other players seriously in the mix. Riley Price, Preston Riki, Harrison Hassett and Mavrik Geyer are all youngsters looking to impress, but aren't making a serious charge for minutes when Penrith are at full strength.

The best 17

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Paul Alamoti

4. Izack Tago

5. Casey McLean

6. Blaize Talagi

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Mitch Kenny

10. Lindsay Smith

11. Liam Martin

12. Scott Sorensen

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Daine Laurie

15. Isaiah Papali'i

16. Luke Garner

17. Liam Henry