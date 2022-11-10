The NRL draw has been revealed for the 2023 season, and with it, the breakdown of which teams are playing on free to air TV more often than others, and which days of the week your team plays on the most.

The Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters have the equal most free to air TV games, while it's the Parramatta Eels and the Sydney Roosters again with the rough end of the stick when it comes to the most five-day turnarounds, the minimum allowable.

Free to air games

Brisbane Broncos - 13

Canberra Raiders - 8

Canterbury Bulldogs - 7

Cronulla Sharks - 11

Gold Coast Titans - 4

Manly Sea Eagles - 12

Melbourne Storm - 13

Newcastle Knights - 6

New Zealand Warriors - 2

North Queensland Cowboys - 11

Parramatta Eels - 12

Penrith Panthers - 12

South Sydney Rabbitohs - 12

St George Illawarra Dragons - 10

Sydney Roosters - 13

The Dolphins - 10

Wests Tigers - 9

Days of the week

Five-day turnarounds

Brisbane Broncos - 1

Canberra Raiders - 1

Canterbury Bulldogs - 2

Cronulla Sharks - 1

Gold Coast Titans - 2

Manly Sea Eagles - 2

Melbourne Storm - 2

Newcastle Knights - 1

New Zealand Warriors - 2

North Queensland Cowboys - 2

Parramatta Eels - 3

Penrith Panthers - 2

South Sydney Rabbitohs - 2

St George Illawarra Dragons - 1

Sydney Roosters - 3

The Dolphins - 1

Wests Tigers - 2