Four months after agreeing to a one-year contract extension with the Newcastle Knights, veteran forward Tyson Frizell is reportedly weighing up his future as he looks beyond the 2026 NRL season.

Preparing to enter his 16th season in the NRL, Frizell is slowly coming to the backend of his career and is set to reach the 300-match milestone next season if he remains fit and healthy.

Retiring from representative football in 2024 after 14 appearances for Australia and a further 16 matches for the NSW Blues, there have been whispers that next season may mark his last before he decides to hang up the boots on his playing career.

Despite this, the 34-year-old has yet to come to a decision and is currently weighing up his future not only at the Knights but also in the competition.

"I'm not too sure yet. We'll have to see how we get through," Frizell said, via The Newcastle Herald.

"If it is, well so be it. I'm still looking to play on for as long as I can, and ... I'm enjoying my footy and love coming to work every day. I don't really see it as work, but you say it is. But we'll see how we go.

"I'll get through the year and hopefully towards the back end, maybe the middle of the year, make a decision on what happens."

An established NRL forward, he admits that he is feeling good and is raring to go ahead of the start of the 2026 NRL season in which the Knights will look to move off the bottom of the ladder under new coach Justin Holbrook.

"I'm feeling good. Same as always, you enjoy this time of the year," he added.

"It is definitely tough, but it's what your season is built on. You get in your hard work, and hopefully that can set you up for the year.

"At the back end of my career, there's a lot of young kids coming through keeping me on my toes.

"But like I said, I love my footy and I love being a part of it. The day I stop enjoying it, is the day I give it up."