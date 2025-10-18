A young North Queensland Cowboys forward has reportedly attracted outside interest after a solid stint in reserve-grade this year.\n\nAlthough he was not one of the seven players farewelled by the Cowboys at the end of the 2025 NRL season, the future of Jeremiah Mata'utia currently remains in limbo.\n\nA schoolboy star coming through the famed Kirwan State High School, the youngster is at the beginning of his career but has yet to make an impact and has instead been a regular in the QLD Cup for the Mackay Cutters.\n\nPromoted to the NRL squad this season, in which he signed a train-and-trial contract, Mata'utia has attracted the interest of Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos, per All Out Rugby League.\n\nAlthough he has yet to feature in a single NRL match, the 21-year-old has made 29 appearances in the QLD Cup, which qualifies him for a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE).\n\nThis would allow him to move to the United Kingdom, where the Rhinos have identified him as a candidate to replace the departing Sam Lisone.