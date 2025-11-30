The North Queensland Cowboys have suffered a significant blow to the start of the 2026 NRL season with two star forwards ruled out due to shoulder injuries.

As the Cowboys attempt to make it back to the finals, coach Todd Payten will need to look to new options in the forward pack for next year, with regulars Griffin Neame and Jeremiah Nanai made unavailable for the first few rounds.

In a statement on Sunday, the club confirmed that the duo will be unavailable for at least the opening match of the season, with no timeline yet to be issued for either of the players.

Neame was set to be available for selection for Round 1 but endured a setback.

However, it isn't all negative news for the Cowboys with scans confirming that winger Murray Taulagi will be available and is expected to return to full training immediately after the Christmas break.

Sustaining a knee injury in the Pacific Championships final, there were fears that he could have done his ACL but scans revealed it was instead an MCL injury.