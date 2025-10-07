The North Queensland Cowboys have pulled off a major coup in what will certainly boost the club's forward prospects in the coming years, at the cost of the Sydney Roosters.\n\nFanafou Seve, who has starred for the Roosters' reserve grade squads as well as the NSW U19's side, has inked a one-year deal with the Townsville-based squad, according to the Daily Telegraph.\n\n[caption id="attachment_211701" align="alignnone" width="2560"] Fanafou Seve. (Photo: Joshua Davis)[\/caption]\n\nIn what seems to be perfect timing for the Cowboys, who have just farewelled the retiring Jordan McLean, Seve will hope to come in and plug a huge gap left in their forward pack in the coming season.\n\nStarring in Jersey Flegg for both the Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs, it has been reported that the 20-year-old could push for a first-grade debut in his inaugural season with the Cowboys.\n\nIf he can show signs of the potential that have has been littered throughout his game for years, we could see the next pack leader in Townsville in the years to come.