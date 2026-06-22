Former NRL star Luke Keary has provided a scathing assessment of the NSW Blues' mindset for picking players in the State of Origin series.

The Blues have often come under scrutiny for their attempts at closing out the iconic three-game series, and a crucial aspect of their preparation has come under the microscope in the lead-up to a decider in Brisbane.

Keary, when hosting Channel 7's Agenda Setters: Rugby League, has insisted it isn't a matter of who is selected for the game, but their mindset and preparation during their 10-day camp.

"You know what? It doesn't matter. I agree. It does not matter who they (Daley) pick. And I love it," Keary said on the panel.

"Straight after the game, Cam Smith goes, 'at minimum six changes.'

"Everyone's saying they've got to put this bloke in. It does not matter who goes up there. It doesn't matter who puts that in.

"It matters about when they get into camp, that the coach gets them together and makes them believe that they need to die for that jersey, die for the cause, and they'll do anything to win that game."

Blues coach Laurie Daley has had pressure building on him following some puzzling interchange selections during the second game of the series.

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Although Keary is declaring all the work needs to happen during the build-up to the clash.

"Woodsy, you played a lot of games in that jersey. It doesn't matter who you put in there. There's no one coming to save them. There's no one saving you," Keary added.

"You're basically saying it's between the ears. No one's saving you," co-panelist Aaron Woods chimed in.

Queensland has traditionally always been able to work a miracle and clinch a series, despite traditionally having a weaker roster on paper.

Many have put it down to their mentality, as shown in the 2025 series, the Sunshine State came to Sydney for a decider and stole the shield despite everything to suggest the Blues would win by a big margin as they did in Game 2 at the MCG.

"Yes, it is. You know that better than anyone," Keary said.

"So if they believe and trust each other... You'd be happy with the same... I don't care who they pick. It doesn't matter.

"They've got the best players in the game. They're the best halfback in the world - got outplayed by Sam Walker. They've got everyone, mate. It doesn't matter.

"It matters when you turn up to Suncorp, do you believe that you're going to win that game? Are you going to do anything?"

The Blues squad will be named on Monday and will then travel to Brisbane to face the Maroons at Suncorp Stadium on July 8.