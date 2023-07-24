Reigning Dally M Medallist and Cronulla Sharks superstar Nicho Hynes is one of four players that have learnt their fate from the match review committee following Sunday's games.

Hynes has avoided being charged by the MRC for contrary conduct after he could be heard and seen yelling at touch judge Belinda Sharpe on Sunday afternoon, as frustrations boiled over in their disappointing loss to the Manly Sea Eagles. After his pass was ruled forward in the 63rd minute of the game, he took it on his own to give Sharpe a spray in what he thought was an incorrect decision.

“Nicho, Nicho, come here,” referee Peter Gough yelled at Hynes via News Corp.

“Don't say another word. Hey, don't walk away from me. Come here.

“You do not have the right to talk to me or my team in any manner. Do it again and you'll find yourself off the field. Enough.”

Hynes protested to Gough, saying: “What did I say? I said that's three.”

While he will not be charged for the incident, he will be fined between $1000-$1500 for Tripping. Teammate Jesse Colquhoun will face a one-game suspension if he takes an early guilty plea to a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge - this may increase to two games if he decides to fight the charge.

Manly Sea Eagles back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu and Bulldog Corey Waddell were also charged from Sunday's matches but will only be fined if they take an early guilty plea. Olakau'atu will be fined $3000 for a Shoulder Charge, while Waddell will face the same fate for his third Grade 1 Dangerous Contact Charge.