Released Parramatta Eels winger Zac Lomax has reportedly been tabled a $900,000 contract offer as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

Scrambling to figure out the next chapter of his career, the NSW Blues flyer has been linked with boxing, MMA (mixed martial arts) and multiple rugby union competitions - Australia, Europe and Japan - but has yet to confirm his plans.

Yet to confirm where his future lies, Code Sports reports that Lomax has been tabled a two-year contract offer from the Western Force in the Super Rugby competition, worth around $450,000 a season, and is currently weighing up his decision.

A move to the Force would allow him to be selected to represent the Australian Wallabies at the upcoming 2027 Rugby World Cup.

“The small discussions I've had around that is that if a player is interested, and if they've had some history in their youth that they've been involved in the game, it always helps," Wallabies coach Les Kiss told the publication.

“I think someone like Zac has from my memory, of some people talking about him. Those types of people, if they have the appetite, then I think the conversations are always open.

“You can't just put your head in the sand over these things, but I do think good, smart decisions should always be there and we should be open to them.

“Where that goes, that's not for me, and a full decision at this stage, it'll be in other hands as well because there's a lot of things that come into play for those things to happen, but why not have the conversations if they're interested?”