The Newcastle Knights have been busy in the transfer market, and while they already secured their big coup of Dylan Brown, that hasn't stopped them from making major roster moves.

They look set to welcome a young star into their ranks, at the expense of a premiership-winning halfback.

Jack Cogger looks set to return to the Penrith Panthers, after reaching an agreement that will see him reside in Western Sydney for the next three seasons, according to the Newcastle Herald.

NRL Rd 15 - Roosters v Panthers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 10: Jack Cogger of the Panthers looks on prior to the round 15 NRL match between Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers at Allianz Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

The Knights will reportedly contribute to his contract in 2026, which sweetened the deal for the Panthers to sign him.

He is expected to serve as the main back-up half to Nathan Cleary, with Brad Schneider set to join the Dolphins in 2026.

The move will open the door for Canberra Raiders prop Trey Mooney to join the club, after he was told he would not have a starting role in the nation's capital due to Josh Papali'i's extension.

NRL Rd 18 – Raiders v Knights
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JULY 07: Trey Mooney of the Raiders warms up ahead of the round 18 NRL match between Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights at GIO Stadium on July 07, 2024 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Mooney's contract has reportedly been finalised this week with the Knights, and will join the club's ranks for at least the next three seasons.

The young forward will be announced at the club once his Raiders release has been officially granted.

