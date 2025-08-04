Newcastle Knights playmaker Jake Arthur has found himself targeted by an overseas club as he currently remains off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

The son of former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur, Jake, recently made the mid-season switch from Manly to join his younger brother Matt Arthur at the Newcastle Knights.

However, the six-month deal means he is still without a deal beyond this season and is likely to exit the Knights with the club nearly filling up all their Top 30 roster spots for 2026.

An NRL Grand Finalist with the Eels in 2022, Arthur has now found himself targeted by Hull FC in the Super League competition after they failed to recruit Jock Madden, per All Out Rugby League.

While the 22-year-old has only featured in one first-grade match this season, he has been a standout in the NSW Cup, in which he leads the competition in try assists with 25 in 14 appearances.

He has also scored three tries, forced seven drop-outs and averaged 81.5 running metres per match to go with 262 tackles at an efficiency rate of 90 per cent.