Off-contract playmaker Jake Arthur has reportedly agreed to a new contract which will not only see him depart the Newcastle Knights but also the NRL.

The son of former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur, Jake, recently made the mid-season switch from Manly to join his younger brother Matt Arthur at the Newcastle Knights.

However, the six-month deal means he is still without a deal beyond this season and is likely to exit the Knights with the club nearly filling up all their Top 30 roster spots for 2026.

According to All Out Rugby League, Arthur has agreed to a two-year contract to join Hull FC in the Super League which will see partner former NRL halfback Aidan Sezer in the halves.

Others former NRL members at the Black and Whites include Cade Custs, Herman Ese'ese, Jed Cartwright, John Asiata and Liam Knight.

An NRL Grand Finalist with the Parramatta Eels in 2022, the 22-year-old has only featured in four NRL appearances this season, but has been a standout in the reserve-grade NSW Cup competition.

"I've given him advice, but he's 22 now; he doesn't want to listen to me!," Jake's father Brad Arthur recently said about links to the overseas competition.

"He's at a stage of his career where he's getting an opportunity this weekend to play, and he's grateful for Newcastle giving him an opportunity.

"But he's got an opportunity over here where he might be able to run his own team. That's up to him. I've told him it's a good competition."