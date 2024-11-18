A forward for the Newcastle Knights has decided to take his talents overseas after only one season with the club having joined from the Canberra Raiders.

Following 14 matches for the Knights NSW Cup team, second-rower Clay Webb will move to the United Kingdom for the 2025 season after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Featherstone Rovers in the RFL Championship.

Only 22, Webb was named in the 2023 NSW Cup Team of the Year and has established himself as a talented young edge-forward over the past few years and will be looking to make a name for himself overseas for the next 12 months.

“I'm made up to sign a deal with Featherstone, it's a club with a rich history and one that's got plenty of ambition to match my own, I can't wait to get over to England and get started," Webb said.

“I like to challenge myself and this move will do exactly that, it'll be a completely new experience for me living in a new country with a different culture and even a different style of rugby.

“After speaking to Fordy it's clear that Fev will suit the type of player I am, I'm ready to rip into pre-season, earn the trust of the boys and play a role in what will hopefully be a successful 2025 season.”

Before playing with the Knights, Webb spent three seasons with the Canberra Raiders, where he made 50 appearances in the NSW Cup but failed to make a claim to be called up to the first-grade team.

Able to also play at lock and in the front-row, he is a former SG Ball Cup premiership-winning captain with the Raiders and offers a deadly right foot step that allows him to maximise his line-breaking capability.

“We're excited to bring Clay to the club. I'm delighted to be putting a squad together with genuine competition for places. I'm very excited to watch these men fight for a starting spot in our team," Featherstone coach James Ford added.

“He's tough, athletic and hungry to establish himself at this level in the UK, we're excited to welcome him to the club and see what he adds to our side, I'm sure he'll quickly become a hit with our loyal fans.”