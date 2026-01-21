The New Zealand Warriors were cruising along in 2025 before Luke Metcalf went down injured and the season wound up hitting the dust.

But the club are still generally on an upward trajectory.

Andrew Webster has brought with him two finals series in three years, and frankly, a club that looks like it isn't all that far away from breaking through at times.

But there are big questions confronting the Warriors in 2026.

Youngsters are looking to break through, experienced veterans are approaching the end of their careers, and a few new recruits will look to push their way into the side, but the headaches are, for the most part, good ones to have for coach Webster.