The New Zealand Warriors were cruising along in 2025 before Luke Metcalf went down injured and the season wound up hitting the dust.
But the club are still generally on an upward trajectory.
Andrew Webster has brought with him two finals series in three years, and frankly, a club that looks like it isn't all that far away from breaking through at times.
But there are big questions confronting the Warriors in 2026.
Youngsters are looking to break through, experienced veterans are approaching the end of their careers, and a few new recruits will look to push their way into the side, but the headaches are, for the most part, good ones to have for coach Webster.
Who lines up at fullback?
This could be the biggest question for the Warriors heading into the 2026 season, with Andrew Webster having potentially three options at his disposal.
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is the incumbent, and with good reason. His production leaps off the stats sheet, putting the Warriors on the front foot on a regular basis with his powerful running game and effort, as well as solid work in defence.
But there is no guarantee he stays there.
Webster floated the idea of Nicoll-Klokstad playing in the centres at the back-end of 2025, and that could be on the cards again with Taine Tuaupiki pushing for a greater role at the club in what is a contract year.
His ability isn't in doubt, although his influence over the side isn't the same as Nicoll-Klokstad's. Still, there is a spot in the centres for Nicoll-Klokstad if it's needed.
The smokey option is Roger Tuviasa-Sheck. He is still as involved as he has ever been on the ball for the Warriors even playing from the centres, and while you'd suggest he will remain there in the new year, it's not a guarantee.