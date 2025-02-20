The New Zealand Warriors have provided an updated return timeline for star winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who will miss even more matches than initially expected.

Sustaining a fractured and dislocated wrist during the club's opening pre-season match against the Cronulla Sharks, the club has announced that he underwent successful surgery last week.

After head coach Andrew Webster revealed last Friday that Watene-Zelezniak was set to be on the sidelines until Round 6, the club has confirmed that he will spend even more time out with injury and will return in Round 10 at the earliest.

Rocco Berry (shoulder) also remains in the casualty ward and is improving after suffering from a brachial plexus injury.

However, in some positive news, fellow outside back Adam Pompey has since been removed from the injury list after he signed a contract extension with the club earlier this week.

Recruited from the Gold Coast Titans, Tanah Boyd (calf) has been cleared to return for Round 1 but is unlikely to push the halves pairing of Te Maire Martin and Luke Metcalfe out after they impressed during the pre-season.

Casualty Ward