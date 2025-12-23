The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed that one of their brightest young forwards will be upgraded to the club's Top 30 roster for the upcoming 2026 NRL season.

After inking a two-year contract extension with the club in August until the end of 2027, the club have now revealed that the former captain of the Under-19s SG Ball Cup team, Kayliss Fatialofa, will join the Top 30 roster for next season as he looks to earn his first-grade debut.

Backflipping on a move to the Penrith Panthers, he played in every NSW Cup match for the New Zealand-based side during this year's campaign, in which he scored 14 tries, made 14 line-breaks, 705 tackles and averaged 90 running metres per game in 27 appearances.

“Kayliss is part of the crop of impressive young players we've seen emerging since we've had our full pathways structure in place,” Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden said earlier this year on the bright prospect.

“He made his NSW Cup debut last year and has been outstanding throughout this season, playing every game and making a huge contribution to the team winning the minor premiership.”