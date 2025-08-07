The latest target for the cashed-up rugby union competition known as R360, South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Jye Gray has broken his silence on the rumours.

Over the past few months, the R360 rebel competition has found itself linked to some of the biggest names in rugby league and dominating headlines in the Australian sporting landscape.

Kalyn Ponga (Knights), Ryan Papenhuyzen (Storm), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors), Zac Lomax (Eels), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins) and Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm) are just a few names that have been linked to the rebel competition.

Now, Rabbitohs fullback Jye Gray has found himself identified as a target for the rugby union competition despite playing fewer than 30 matches throughout his NRL first-grade career.

Speaking on Thursday, after reports from The Herald broke that he has become the latest target for R360, Gray provided a standard response to reporters but didn't deny the rumours.

"I'm contracted here until the end of next year, and my manager's looking after everything outside of that, but I'm just excited to play Gold Coast this weekend," Gray said.

"My manager's dealing with everything. I'm contracted until the end of next year and I'm enjoying my time here."

Off-contract at the end of 2026 and free to speak with rival teams from November 1, Gray is set to attract plenty of attention in the coming months as he remains the back-up to Latrell Mitchell as the Rabbitohs' fullback.

However, Zero Tackle understands that the club is keen to retain him and is likely to table a contract extension in the coming months, keeping him out of the grasp of the NRL's newest expansion sides.