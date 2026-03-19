North Queensland Cowboys off-contract winger has moved to silence the speculation around his future, but hasn't outright suggested he will remain in Townsville.

Taulagi is off-contract at the end of the 2026 campaign, and the Queensland Maroons winger has already been linked to rival clubs, including the St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, Taulagi said he is more interested in getting the Cowboys back on the right track, rather than worrying about his own future in the sport.

“(I haven't put) too much (into next year). I'll let all those things happen by themselves, and the way it's going to play out,” he said, per News Corp.

“But for myself right now, it's just to focus on the team and whatever the team needs first, and that's my mentality.”

The Cowboys are balancing their salary cap and a potential roster rebuild at the end of the coming season.

The club have underperformed under Todd Payten, and, on the surface at least, appears to be holding off on any big contract decisions until they have made a decision on who will coach the outfit.

Payten, while having the full backing of the board in public, is believed to be under plenty of pressure, something not helped by North Queensland's poor start to the new season.

Taulagi, who missed a chunk of footy through injury in 2025, played in Las Vegas against the Newcastle Knights and featured again as Payten's side were smashed by the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt in Round 2.

The Origin level winger, who will push for a return to that arena this year, is just one of a host of decisions the Cowboys are weighing up, with the conversation now also including Scott Drinkwater, who has another year to run on his contract, but has struggled to start the year, and has reportedly been shopped around to rival clubs.