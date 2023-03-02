Cameron Munster's season-opener for the Melbourne Storm came to an early and horrid end, being taken from the field with a finger injury during the first half.

Munster appeared to be holding his hand in the defensive line at one point before being taken from the field shortly afterwards by the Melbourne trainer.

His finger was clearly out of place as he left the field, with Munster in considerable pain.

The news from the sheds was reportedly worse for Munster, with the early diagnosis suggesting his night was over, and that he would be unlikely to return for a number of weeks with a compound fracture.

"The news doesn't get much better for the Melbourne Storm," Fox Sports sideline reporter Lara Pitt said after Will Penisini had crashed over for the first try of the game.

"Early news is that it's a compound fracture for Cameron Munster, but we are waiting for more news from the sheds."

A simple fracture would leave Munster out for potentially three or four weeks, however, a compound fracture could see him out for longer.

The Storm allowed Cooper Johns to leave the club during the off-season, and it could be young gun Jonah Pezet who will be in line to make his NRL debut next week for Craig Bellamy's side in Munster's absence in a halves combination alongside Jahrome Hughes.

If Bellamy considers Pezet to be not ready for first grade, Jayden Nikorima could be considered, or Nick Meaney could move from fullback to the halves, with Tyran Wishart a possible option to play the number one in an inexperienced backline.

The Storm play the Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs over the next fortnight.

Munster will likely need scans in the coming days to confirm the extent of the injury.

The Eels were leading the game six points to nothing shortly before halftime.