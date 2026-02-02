Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster has admitted he is thinking about retirement.

The 31-year-old, who is Queensland's captain and one of the best players in the game, is contracted until the end of 2027, and while he suggests there is a chance he will play on beyond the end of that, retirement isn't all that far down the road.

"I'm 32 this year," he said on Channel Nine's Today show.

"Hopefully two or three more years (left in my body). I don't wanna be playing until 36 and getting wheeled out. You may as well leave when you can and retire on your own terms.

"A lot of athletes have had the chance of not being able to do that because of injuries. I want to be able to retire on my own terms - two or three years is probably realistic."

Should he manage to play on for three years, he would need another contract, but two years could mean he is in his final NRL deal.

Intriguingly, Munster only recently turned down the chance to push for a release to the Perth Bears at the end of 2026.

The Storm were said to be willing to consider the option of moving him on, but the departure of Jonah Pezet to the Parramatta Eels, and then Brisbane Broncos in 2027, slammed the door shut on that idea.

Munster will continue to play at five-eighth for the Storm the foreseeable future, but the club are preparing for his retirement, while halfback Jahrome Hughes is also on the wrong side of 30.