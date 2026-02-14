The family of young Manly Sea Eagles player Keith Tuitmuss is launching a million-dollar lawsuit against the Northern Beaches club for allegedly failing to provide a safe training environment.

Titmuss suffered a seizure after an alleged intense training session in November 2020, which was then diagnosed as "exertional heat stroke" as a result of his passing.

As per The Daily Telegraph, Titmuss's family is suing Manly for a breach of duty of care, raising important questions about player welfare and the surrounding circumstances of intense training in the hot Australian climate.

It has not yet been revealed how much the family is seeking in damages.

It will reach the NSW Supreme Court, where Keith's brother, mother and father will launch the claim against the Sea Eagles.

It comes as the club is also being sued by former player Lloyd Perrett for 5 million dollars, for the alleged gruelling conditions Perrett was expected to train in, which left him hospitalised with severe heat stroke.

The Sea Eagles have yet to comment on the Titmuss lawsuit.