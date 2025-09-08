In a stunning turn of events, the NRL's match review committee have reverted Nicho Hynes' charge to a Grade 1 offence.

Hynes was slapped with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge on Sunday morning for a hip drop tackle on Canterbury Bulldogs winger Marcelo Montoya.

The tackle forced Montoya from the field, and initial indications suggested he was going to miss the remainder of the season.

It led to the MRC making a Grade 2 case against Hynes, which would have carried a one-week ban with an early guilty plea, or two weeks if he fought and lost.

However, the MRC, in a surprising twist, has reverted the charge to a Grade 1 offence, with Montoya's injury being less significant than initially thought.

The revised charge means Hynes will be free to play this weekend, with a fine applicable whether he accepts the early guilty plea or not.

"The Match Review Committee remains satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to justify a charge for the offence of Dangerous Contact against Nicho Hynes," the MRC wrote as part of their amended charge sheet.

"When initially ascribing a grading to that offence, the MRC considered the contents of a Medical Report provided by the injured player's Club, which offered preliminary details as to the nature and extent of the injury.

"Subsequently, the Match Review Committee has received a further report which materially alters the nature and extent of the injury suffered by the player.

"Following due consideration of this Report, the Match Review Committee has reviewed the charge against Nicho Hynes and, in accordance with the Judiciary Code, has forwarded the player an amended Notice of Charge for the offence of Dangerous Contact (Grade 1)."

The Sharks will open their finals campaign against the Sydney Roosters at Sharks Stadium on Saturday evening.

Daniel Atkinson likely would have played five-eighth, with Braydon Trindall, who was rested from the game against Canterbury on Saturday, shifting into the number seven.

That will now not be required, with Hynes free to play.

He was set to attend the judiciary in a bid to either be found not guilty, or downgrade the charge, in its initial state.