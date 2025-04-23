The Loose Carry NRL podcast is back for another edition after a chaotic Round 7 full of upsets and major storylines.

From the Dolphins beating the Melbourne Storm on Friday evening, to the Warriors knocking over the Brisbane Broncos the next day, and Mitchell Moses' return seeing the Parramatta Eels run riot over the Wests Tigers in the Easter Monday blockbuster, it was an excellent weekend on the field.

Off the field, rugby league continues to be the game that never sleeps, with the Wests Tigers divided after their confirmation that Lachlan Galvin will depart at the end of 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former NRL premiership winner Jamie Soward, rugby league coach Lee Addison, and NRL analyst Darren Parkin join the panel of The Loose Carry after Round 7 to discuss all that and more, with the plight of the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm both on the run down, as well as wins for the Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

The panel then turn their attention to State of Origin, running the rule over Queensland selection following Reece Walsh's injury which will likely keep him out of Game 1.

The Loose Carry Podcast is available on Zero Tackle's Youtube Channel, as well as our other show The Knock On with Dan and Terry each week.