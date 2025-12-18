The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed an immediate contract release for prop Davvy Moale, who is set to join the Melbourne Storm.

Moale has already signed with the Manly Sea Eagles for the 2027 NRL season after being given permission to negotiate his long-term future away from the Maroubra-based club well before November 1.

The Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles were believed to be moving pieces around in the back ground in a bid to have Moale move to the Northern Beaches early, but that has ultimately fallen through with Anthony Seibold and his recruitment staff unable to free up roster spots or salary cap space to accommodate the arrival of the Cook Islands representative.

Instead, it has been confirmed that Moale will shuffle to Melbourne on a 12-month loan type deal before taking up his three-year deal for 2027, 2028 and 2029, at the Sea Eagles.

South Sydney revealed on Friday morning that Moale's playing contract was over, effective immediately.

“Davvy and his management came to us seeking a release from his contract to take up an opportunity at another club, before he heads to the Sea Eagles in 2027, and we have granted that release,” Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said in a club statement.

“We have enjoyed working with Davvy for a number of seasons now and we wish him the best of luck into the future. He will always be regarded as a South Sydney Rabbitoh.”

The Storm have been keen to add to their depth right across the forward pack.

With Tui Kamikamica still yet to be re-signed and Nelson Asofa-Solomona departing, and their depth already skinny, Moale will be a strong addition to an engine room led by Stefano Utoikamanu, Josh King and Trent Loiero.

Melbourne director of rugby league Frank Ponissi said the club was keen to sign Moale, and had success previously with short-term moves.

“We're really pleased to be bringing Davvy into our ranks for 2026. He is a powerful forward who will complement our current group of forwards well,” Ponissi said.

“Davvy's first-grade experience will be important to add after having a number of young forwards promoted from our Pathways system.

“We've had success with short term deals in the past and know Davvy will apply himself in our system for the time he is here and be a real asset in 2026.”

Moale will join the Storm officially for pre-season training in January, where he will look to add to the 70 first-grade games he has played with South Sydney.