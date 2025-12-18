The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly set to let prop Davvy Moale exit the club ahead of 2026.

The forward, contracted to the Maroubra-based outfit for next season but told he wouldn't be retained beyond that, had already signed with the Manly Sea Eagles for 2027.

That move came ahead of November 1 after he was given permission to negotiate early.

It was reported at the time that Manly were attempting to move things around in their own salary cap to accommodate his early arrival, but it now appears that is off the table.

Moale, though, is still set to depart the Rabbitohs, with News Corp reporting he will join the Melbourne Storm on a one-year loan deal before relocating to the Northern Beaches of Sydney.

It's understood the two clubs - South Sydney and Melbourne that is - are in the final stages of the deal and that Moale will likely be in the Victorian capital after the New Year.

Moale would slot straight into Melbourne's 17, with Stefano Utoikamanu, Josh King and Trent Loiero likely to remain their starting middles, while the likes of Alec MacDonald, Lazarus Vaalepu and Tui Kamikamica (should he re-sign) compete for the bench spots.

The Storm, short on middle third depth, would welcome the addition of Moale for the coming 12 months, while South Sydney would be happy with the freed-up salary cap space and ability to promote more of their youngsters who made an impact amid an enormous injury toll throughout 2025.

Melbourne, who have already added Jack Hetherington to their forward pack for 2026, also have salary cap dispensation due to the concussion and subsequent year-long absence ahead for Eliesa Katoa.

Moale has played 70 first-grade games and will look to take his game to a new level under the coaching of Craig Bellamy, who has a habit of taking fringe forwards and making them genuine first-grade players.