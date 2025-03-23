Wayne Bennett has put to bed any debate over South Sydney's fullback role, confirming that Latrell Mitchell will walk straight back into the No.1 jersey when he returns from a hamstring injury in Round 5.

While Jye Gray has been exceptional in his absence, Bennett made it clear the position is not up for grabs.

“Fullback is his position. It's his number one position,” Bennett said.

“He enjoys being there, and he'll be starting back fullback when he comes back.”

Gray has shown immense promise through the early rounds, particularly in the Rabbitohs' recent wins over the Dolphins and Dragons.

But despite the hype, the 19-year-old won't be displacing the marquee man.

Bennett, though, hinted Gray's spark won't be lost entirely, while speaking with AAP.

“Absolutely, he could be,” Bennett said when asked about a potential bench role. “We'll find something for Jye.”

Souths are preparing for a significant injection of experience and power this week, with former Dragon Mikaele Ravalawa set to make his club debut in a short-term deal before returning to the Red V in 2026.

Bennett was quick to quash any suggestion the move was a gamble.

“We've taken more than the punt,” he said.

“We understand he can play. We know he can play. He's a good athlete so we want to see how he plays football. That will be more important.”

Ravalawa's arrival comes as Alex Johnston is expected return against Penrith in Round 4.