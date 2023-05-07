Mitchell Moses won't feature for Parramatta in Round 11 against the Raiders after suffering a concussion in the Eels' loss to the Titans during Magic Round.

Moses was taken from the field late in the Round 10 clash, with coach Brad Arthur confirming post-match that the 28-year-old's concussion was graded as a category one meaning the star halfback will be sidelined for the mandatory 11-day period.

"He's fine now, but it wasn't good [at the time]," Arthur said.

"We need to get all the advice from our docs but at the end of the day, the rules are 11 days. He'll go through the process and then they'll make the decision what's best for Mitchell."

Arthur confirmed that Jake Arthur was a likely chance to be Moses' replacement for Round 11's clash against the soaring Raiders.

Round 10's 26-24 defeat sees the Eels sit in 13th place on the NRL ladder, with Arthur conceding post-game that he thought his team should have claimed the Magic Round win.

"I just asked the team then, how did we lose that?" he said.

"I thought we did more than enough to win it, I thought our effort was really good.

"We did a lot of good things, more good things than bad but a couple of big moments and a couple of system errors in defence hurt us."