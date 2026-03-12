The Brisbane Broncos have won the race to sign Australian representative Mitch Barnett on a two-year deal starting next year.

The reigning premiers have sought their Payne Haas replacement, despite many clubs circling for Barnett's signature, including the Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting he has accepted the Broncos' $2.4million offer over two years.

Barnett told the Warriors he plans to move back to Australia next year and to be released on compassionate grounds; however, the Warriors are seeking a like-for-like replacement.

Broncos teen star Antonio Verhoeven looks like the front-runner to round out the swap-deal between the two sides.

Barnett will return from an ACL injury in the coming weeks as he prepares to finish up his stint for the Warriors in 2026.