The Brisbane Broncos have won the race to sign Australian representative Mitch Barnett on a two-year deal starting next year.
The reigning premiers have sought their Payne Haas replacement, despite many clubs circling for Barnett's signature, including the Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels.
The Daily Telegraph is reporting he has accepted the Broncos' $2.4million offer over two years.
Barnett told the Warriors he plans to move back to Australia next year and to be released on compassionate grounds; however, the Warriors are seeking a like-for-like replacement.
Broncos teen star Antonio Verhoeven looks like the front-runner to round out the swap-deal between the two sides.
Barnett will return from an ACL injury in the coming weeks as he prepares to finish up his stint for the Warriors in 2026.
Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.
Barnett has asked for a release to be near family in Taree.
To drive there from Brisbane takes more than six hours.
If family is genuinely the reason for quitting NZ, he would have been better to go to Newcastle – just two hours away.