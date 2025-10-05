The Brisbane Broncos have claimed a thrilling grand final victory over the Melbourne Storm in Sydney, running over the top of their more fancied opponents in the second half.

In a repeat of the 2006 grand final, the Broncos again entered as outsiders, and again claimed the win.

Here are all the big talking points to come from the contest.

Is Reece Walsh now the best player in the game?

Reece Walsh won the Clive Churchill Medal, and in Zero Tackle's player ratings, we rated him a full ten out of ten.

His performance has already been described by plenty of pundits and ex-players as the best individual effort by a player in a big game.

Ever.

But it's not just tonight.

Walsh did it in the qualifying final against the Canberra Raiders, single-handidly dragging the Broncos back from the dead, and was excellent last week against Penrith.

The last four weeks of the regular season without Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam could have seen Brisbane miss the finals too, but Walsh kept them alive.

The fullback has always shown glimpses of the potential, but never has he gone to the level he has for a sustained period.

You can't call him the best player in the game yet, but he is close. He certainly is if the sample size is six weeks, and if he continues into 2026, he will be by the end of next year.

Eliesa Katoa is the best second-rower in the NRL

This is not going to break any news to anyone given he was named to the Dally M team of the year on Sunday evening, but Eliesa Katoa is freakishly talented.

He is in the top three for every critical skill when it comes to second-rowers. His angle running, ability in the air, passing, tackling and defensive reads are right at the pointy end.

That was all on display on Sunday night, particularly in the first half, and we rated him as Melbourne's best player on the park - comfortably too.

What he has over others is that he has every part of his game at the pointy end.

Others lack in one skill or another.

Katoa doesn't, and he has clearly become the NRL's best second-rower. Melbourne need that to continue in 2026 if they are going to get back to the first Sunday in October.

Where does Michael Maguire's legacy stand?

Michael Maguire joins an exceptionally short list of coaches to win premierships at two clubs with the win in Sunday night's decider.

His win at the Rabbitohs, and now his win at the Broncos, being split by a decade makes it all the more special for the coach who spent years at the Wests Tigers being maligned for his efforts in between.

Maguire wasn't out of the crossfire when he arrived in Brisbane either, and when the club slumped to 12th spot at one point, he was a figure under pressure.

But he stuck to his guns - the same guns that saw him pick Gehamat Shibasaki and Jack Gosiewski to start in Round 1 from out of nowhere - and dragged the Broncos back to the top four, then to the grand final, and then to the premiership with three straight come from behind victories.

It's an incredible feat of coaching, and his legacy is now standing among the greats.

The Storm might need to hit restart by sending Cameron Munster to Perth

The Storm have now lost two straight grand finals.

Last year was against the Penrith juggernaut, but they were expected to win and win well on Sunday evening against the Broncos.

When they led by ten points at halftime, things looked to be well in hand too.

But then it went pear-shaped as the Broncos came back.

The issue for Melbourne has been consistency for much of the year, and that's the way it played out again during the decider. One half of diamonds, and one of rocks.

That's not to say they won't be back here next year in what is likely to be Craig Bellamy's final season as a head coach, but it could be time for the men in purple to look at some other changes at the end of next year as well.

They have young talent coming through, led by Jonah Pezet, but him being blocked to first-grade could well see him leave, which will hurt the Storm long-term.

One of the reasons Melbourne have been successful for as long as they have been is because of their ability to see the future and make the right decisions.

One day, this is going to be Jonah Pezet's club, and with the inability to be at their best all year, or when it counts, it could be a long summer ahead of soul-searching and roster refinement for the men in purple.

Can the Broncos go again in 2026?

The big question that follows any premiership - maybe not immediately, but certainly in the coming weeks - is whether the premiers can go again.

That has become almost a question you roll your eyes to in recent years with the domination of the Penrith Panthers, who had won the last four on the trot.

But now we have a new premier, and the sky could be the limit for the Broncos.

The key issue they will have to contend with is the regeneration of their squad. Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt will both likely hang up the boots at the end of 2026.

Who their first-choice halves are is also a question, while the likes of Blake Mozer and Coby Black will be banging down the door for first-grade minutes.

It's not to say they can't go back-to-back, but they will certainly be among the favourites based on Reece Walsh's form, and their defensive resolve to come from behind three times in the finals this year, alone.

The NRL has an officiating problem

Grant Atkins waited over 300 games for a crack at the grand final, but he made a mess of it.

While I'd prefer not to take away from what was an exceptional game of rugby league, there were simply too many issues to turn a blind eye too.

Brisbane should have had three players in the sin bin based on regular season precedence - Reece Walsh for a high shot, Ezra Mam for a high shot and Brendan Piakura for a late shot.

Granted, they were all likely Ashley Klein's decisions in the bunker, but there was no mention of the potential for a sin bin from the on field microphones.

That Trent Loiero was then sin binned for a shot two minutes from full time - and yes, it was a sin bin if not more - was eyebrow raising.

Away from decisions the bunker had control over, six agains at times seemed to come in waves, while the match-winning try was very, very clearly off a forward pass.

The game at times felt clunkily refereed, and while not taking anything away from Brisbane, the consistency of officiating has been an issue right throughout the finals series.

The NRL have some serious work to do in the off-season.