The ever-polarising State of Origin eligibility debate has caught wind once again, after it was announced the ARLC would be reviewing potential rule changes.\r\n\r\nWhile many notable NRL figures have given their two cents on the matter, perhaps none have held as much weight as the opinion of Immortal Mal Meninga.\r\n\r\nSpeaking to SENQ Breakfast, the incoming former Queensland Maroons and Australia Kangaroos coach gave his thoughts on the eligibility rules.\r\n\r\n"The demographics of our game has changed, hasn't it?," he told SENQ Breakfast.\r\n\r\n"We've got over 50 per cent of Pacific Islanders and Kiwis playing in the competition.\r\n\r\n"It has markedly changed from those old eligibility rules."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_46698" align="alignnone" width="594"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 15: Queensland Maroons Coach Mal Meninga (L) and former Maroons player Mark Coyne watch on during a Queensland Maroons Origin Captain's run at Suncorp Stadium on June 15, 2010 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nMeninga noted that the current crop of superstar players is more multicultural than ever before.\r\n\r\nHe discussed the financial contrast between playing Origin and representing your country, which he believes needs to play a factor in the entire process.\r\n\r\n"The Origin players get paid really, really well, don't they?\u201d Meninga highlighted.\r\n\r\n"So as a player, when you start thinking about who you want to play for internationally, I think Origin becomes that beat that everyone wants because obviously it's got high profile, but also it pays very well.\r\n\r\n"The monetary reward for playing for your country has to improve, and it has to match Origin."\r\n\r\nWhile he touched on the glaring difference between the benefits of Origin and international representation, his view on how the eligibility rules should look was fairly concrete.\r\n\r\n"If you're born in Australia, that's when you can play Origin," he said.\r\n\r\n"I don't believe that if you come to Australia before the age of 13, that you're able to play for Queensland or New South Wales.\r\n\r\n"That's my belief, no tears. They're two different games."\r\n\r\nHe went on to discuss the core values of State of Origin, highlighting the importance of maintaining tradition despite the growing international representation in our game.\r\n\r\n"From an eligibility point of view, State of State of Origin, it's around being Australian," Meninga declared.\r\n\r\nNo official ruling has been made on the proposed eligibility rule switch; however, with the ARLC vocal on their stand on a potential change, there could be some fresh faces in the Origin arena sooner rather than later.