Mal Meninga has officially thrown his hat into the ring to become the inaugural head coach of the Perth Bears, adding his name to a shortlist that includes Brad Arthur and Sam Burgess.

The Kangaroos coach not only confirmed his interest but made it clear he would be willing to step aside from his national post if the offer came.

The new franchise, slated to enter the NRL in 2027 as part of a joint venture between Perth and the North Sydney Bears, has begun formal meetings with league powerbrokers, including Peter V'landys, to map out its coaching strategy and leadership structure.

“It's going to be a quick decision,” Fox journalist Brent Read said of the expected timeframe.

“Brad Arthur's obviously in the box seat at the moment, but I think they're going to go through a process.”

While Arthur has long been regarded as the frontrunner, and Burgess has already signalled his desire to take the job, Meninga's entrance into the conversation changes the dynamic.

His national and international stature, combined with his long-term service to Australian rugby league, makes him an appealing figurehead for a new team seeking to build identity and relevance from day one.

“They need some profile on their coach, and there's not many bigger profiles in the game than Mal Meninga,” said Read, who also floated the possibility of a Bennett-Woolf-style succession plan, speaking on NRL360.

Under that model, Meninga could serve as foundation coach with Burgess operating as his assistant before eventually taking over the reins.

Gorden Tallis echoed those sentiments, arguing that Perth needs a recognisable leader to help sell the game in a new market.

“When the AFL came into Brisbane, they put a big name there in Leigh Matthews. That's what you need. You need a face to sell the game. If he's got the assistants, Meninga is the face they need," he said.

While there's some suggestion that Burgess may have one eye on South Sydney (a job that could become available if Wayne Bennett isn't re-signed), Read noted that the Rabbitohs are keen to extend Bennett's deal, which may clear the way for Burgess to head west after all.