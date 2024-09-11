The Sydney Roosters will lose another member of the club at the end of the season, but this time, it will be a vital piece of their coaching staff.

Super League team Catalans Dragons has confirmed the arrival of Sydney Roosters Strength and Conditioning coach Ryan Whitley, upgrading him to the club's Head of Performance position from next season onwards.

Before being a member of the Roosters coaching staff, he spent time with the Brisbane Broncos and Cardiff Blues in the 15-man game as well as being the lead Strength and Conditioning coach of the Irish boxing team at the Sports Insitutue Northern Ireland.

"I am proud and excited to embark on a new chapter with the Catalans Dragons. It is a great responsibility to deliver continued and sustained growth with such a great club," he said in a statement.

"I am also enthusiastic about the opportunity of joining and complementing an already established coaching and performance staff, with the aim of driving standards leading to on-field success.

"The unique opportunity to help develop an environment that harvests self-improvement and cultural diversity in the region is of upmost importance.

"I look forward to representing the club, staff and players with commitment, passion and great esteem.

His arrival at the Catalans Dragons will see him replace the departing Matt Parr and work alongside Strength and Conditioning coaches Mathias Pala and Tom Roberts.

"Ryan is a world class addition to our staff and as if not more important as any other signings we have made for 2025," coach Steve McNamara added.

"The work he has done both with the Broncos and Roosters in the NRL is highly recognized and he along with Mathias Pala and Tom Robert's will form an outstanding Performance department.