A member of Melbourne Storm's 2025 NRL Grand Final line-up could potentially find himself at a new team sooner than expected, with rumours linking him with a surprising exit from the club.

One of five players at the Storm who are without a deal beyond the end of next season, Shawn Blore has made an immediate impact since he arrived from the Wests Tigers and cemented a regular spot in the back-row.

However, as players slowly make their way back to pre-season training, whispers have emerged linking the 25-year-old with an exit from Melbourne and a shock return to Sydney, where he was born and raised.

"There's a bit of talk that Shawn Blore may look to come back to Sydney," News Corp's Brent Read said on James Graham's The Bye Round Podcast.

Joining the club in 2024, Blore has gone on to feature in 48 matches, with 36 of them ending in victory.

While it hasn't been confirmed what Blore's next move could potentially be, the 25-year-old is entering the prime of his career and is bound to attract interest from multiple teams due to his skill on both ends of the field and hard-running ability.

The Manly Sea Eagles, Parramatta Eels, St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs are all in the market for a player of Blore's calibre.

Meanwhile, his former team, the Wests Tigers, and his junior club, the Penrith Panthers, may also decide to express interest in his services if he decides to leave Melbourne.