Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona has challenged Toronto Wolfpack prop Darcy Lussick to a boxing bout at the end of the NRL season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Promoter Matthew Rose announced that talks have been made about the potential fight in the past 48 hours after Asofa-Solomona challenged Lussick on Instagram saying: “When you fight a retired back…Darcy Lussick if you want a real fight I’d happily jab your face off for easy money”.

Rose said that Lussuck will be happy to oblige to the bout.

“And Darcy has told me he’ll be on the first plane home for that fight,” Rose told the Daily Telegraph.

“He doesn’t care who the opponent is.

“Darcy will fight anyone.

“He’s really proud of the performance he delivered against Justin Hodges and is keen to get back into the ring as soon as possible.

“So we’ve already had some chats with Nelson and he is definitely keen to make this fight happen.”

While so much focus right now is on if and when the NRL season will restart and what it will look like, Rose is adamant that the fight is on the radar.

“Obviously we’re still waiting to see where everything goes with the NRL season and all the ongoing restrictions around coronavirus.

“But Nelson, he’s a giant who plays really physical.

“So that fight is now definitely on the radar.”