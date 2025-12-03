The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the signings of forward Jack Hetherington, half Trent Toelau and utility back Manaia Waitere.\n\nHetherington has signed a one-year deal, while Toelau and Waitere have signed on two-year deals.\n\nThe signings of Hetherington and Waitere - who was originally signed with the Raiders for 2026 - have been rumoured over the last fortnight, while Toelau has also been released by the Penrith Panthers.\n\nHetherington, who played for the Newcastle Knights in 2025, was not re-signed by the club at the end of the campaign and now makes the move to Melbourne where he will be expected to help fill the gap left by Eliesa Katoa, who will miss the 2026 season after suffering a traumatic head injury while playing for Tonga during the Pacific Championships.\n\nIt's understood Melbourne received salary cap dispensation for Katoa's injury and have spent some of that on Hetherington.\n\nHetherington, who has also played for the Bulldogs, Warriors and Panthers since his NRL debut, has 96 games to his name and can also play in the mdidle forward.\n\nToelau heads back to Melbourne after progressing through the club's pathways, and then shifting to the Penrith Panthers.\n\nA lack of opportunity at the foot of the mountains isn't about to change for the 11-game player given he will be behind Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Tyran Wishart in the halves, but the departure of Cameron Munster and chance to learn off Craig Bellamy means it could be a smart move long-term.\n\nBoth Hughes and Munster are heading towards the back-end of their careers.\n\nWaitere, meanwhile, can play at centre or five-eighth, with the promising young back signing on for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.\n\nHis release from Canberra came about with the Green Machine looking to free up a roster spot for Coby Black, who they have since signed.\n\nWaitere made his NRL debut in Round 27 this year against the Dolphins when Ricky Stuart rested most of his starting side for the final game of theyear.\n\n“Jack, Trent and Manaia each bring their own strengths to our group, and we're excited for what they can offer both in the short-term and into next season," club director of football\n\n“Jack provides proven NRL experience, while Trent and Manaia are young players with impressive talent. We believe all three will thrive in our environment, and we're thrilled to welcome them to our Storm family.”\n\nAll three players join Melbourne with immediate effect.