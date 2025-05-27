Former NRL outside back Taylan May seems to be closing on a return to the competition after he was spotted touring facilities at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The winger and centre has played 30 NRL games previously before his career came to a halt following an off-field incident.

Legal proceedings have since cleared May, with the NRL and ARLC since confirming May is clear to return to the competition if he can land a contract.

No new contracts for the ongoing season can be lodged after June 30, but it appears May not even have to wait that long, with Channel 9's Danny Weidler reporting he has toured facilities at South Sydney.

That comes after previous reports linked the outside back to the club, with the former Penrith Panther and Samoan international potentially set to land a spot at a club desperate for reinforcements in the outside backs.

While Tyrone Munro will return in the coming weeks, a constant injury crisis has left the Rabbitohs exceptionally short on depth at times this year, with Munro, as well as Alex Johnston, Campbell Graham and Jack Wighton all failing to stay fit.

May, who has been out of the game for some time, would likely be eased back in through the NSW Cup, but it wouldn't be long before he was pushing for a spot in the Rabbitohs' run on side if he can find the form which propelled him into Penrith's best 17 during the early part of his career, where he scored 17 tries in his 30 games.

The outside back has previously said his preference is to play at the Wests Tigers alongside brother Terrell.

Terrell, prior to signing his last contract with the Roosters, spoke publicly about his desire to play alongside both of his brothers, Taylan and Tryone, who is currently in England.